Want to Be in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot? Local Extras Needed in Schenectady

The Capital Region has been a hotbed for filming lately and now it's Schectady's turn to get back in the action. The Schenectady Armory is being used for the HBO Max production hub for the "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" reboot.

Who Are They Looking to Cast?

You seem to have a pretty good shot at being an extra on this production because they are looking for about 200 locals to be part of HBO Max's reboot of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin". You don't have to be a SAG-AFTRA member. You can be non-union. You must be over 18 to apply. You can apply by clicking HERE.

When and Where are They Filming?

The filming schedule for extras is mid-February and will take place inside the Schenectady Armory.

Why the Schenectady Armory?

The Schenectady Armory is actually the new home to Armory Studios. Back in the fall of 2020, the producer of the "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" reboot was also part of Amazon Prime's "Modern Love." which filmed there for four months according to the Daily Gazette. Armory Studios allows for a wide variety of scenery, a huge sound stage, and a new climate control system. It also has a vast 50-foot ceiling that has no trusses.

Does Schenectady See a Boost?

Schenectady does see quite the boost when movies and TV shows come to film. It boosts hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses. It is also exciting for local actors who hope to be in a film or TV show. Anytime Schenectady is asked to be a hub for a movie or TV show, it's usually a yes from Discovery Schenectady's board.

What is "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" all about?

This version of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" will be about a series of tragic events that happened twenty years ago in a blue-collar town called Millwood and nearly tore the town apart. According to a press release from Warner Media, "A group of present-day, disparate teen girls find themselves tormented but an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago as well as their own."

The reboot stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, and Shay Mitchell.

