The Boilermaker road race is back to full strength this July and that means thousands of people once again at the F.X. Matt Brewery for the 2022 Boilermaker Post Race Party. This year's Boilermaker will be held on Sunday, July 10th and WIBX is conducting the search for a singer to perform the National Anthem, which officially kicks-off the 2022 finale festivities.

Each year, with nearly 45,000 people in the crowd, when the anthem ends partiers look to the sky as either U.S. Air Force jets or WWII era fighter planes fly over to a booming applause signifying the end of the race, and the beginning of the huge party. The anthem is also performed as part of the road race's awards ceremony.

If you think you have what it takes to sing the anthem, WIBX invites you to send in a demo recording of your performance via the WIBX 950 app, or via this email address:

bill.keeler@townsquaremedia.com. Recordings should be an mp3 or wave file and can be sung a cappella or with accompaniment.

All recordings must be received by Monday, June 27, 2022. Finalists will be named by the WIBX and Boilermaker staffs and the winner will be selected on June 30, 2022. The winner will be awarded the opportunity to sing the American National Anthem at the Boilermaker Post Race Party on Sunday, July 10th.

About the Anthem: The Star-Spangled Banner written by Francis Scott Key in 1814. The music was written by John Stafford Smith in 1773. The Star Spangled Banner was recognized for official use by the United States Navy in 1889, and by U.S. president Woodrow Wilson in 1916, and was made the national anthem by a congressional resolution on March 3, 1931, which was signed by President Herbert Hoover.

11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer Whether they are coming to perform and be honored for their work, here are 11 big name celebrities you can find in CNY this spring or summer.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties