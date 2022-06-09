Want to Sing the National Anthem at Boilermaker Post Race Party?

Want to Sing the National Anthem at Boilermaker Post Race Party?

NANCY L. FORD PHOTOGRAPHY

The Boilermaker road race is back to full strength this July and that means thousands of people once again at the F.X. Matt Brewery for the 2022 Boilermaker Post Race Party. This year's Boilermaker will be held on Sunday, July 10th and WIBX is conducting the search for a singer to perform the National Anthem, which officially kicks-off the 2022 finale festivities.

Each year, with nearly 45,000 people in the crowd, when the anthem ends partiers look to the sky as either U.S. Air Force jets or WWII era fighter planes fly over to a booming applause signifying the end of the race, and the beginning of the huge party. The anthem is also performed as part of the road race's awards ceremony.

If you think you have what it takes to sing the anthem, WIBX invites you to send in a demo recording of your performance via the WIBX 950 app, or via this 
bill.keeler@townsquaremedia.com. Recordings should be an mp3 or wave file and can be sung a cappella or with accompaniment.

All recordings must be received by Monday, June 27, 2022. Finalists will be named by the WIBX and Boilermaker staffs and the winner will be selected on June 30, 2022. The winner will be awarded the opportunity to sing the American National Anthem at the Boilermaker Post Race Party on Sunday, July 10th.

About the Anthem: The Star-Spangled Banner written by Francis Scott Key in 1814. The music was written by John Stafford Smith in 1773. The Star Spangled Banner was recognized for official use by the United States Navy in 1889, and by U.S. president Woodrow Wilson in 1916, and was made the national anthem by a congressional resolution on March 3, 1931, which was signed by President Herbert Hoover.

11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer

Whether they are coming to perform and be honored for their work, here are 11 big name celebrities you can find in CNY this spring or summer.

Former Winter Olympians From New York

New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties

Butterfly Camp on Wolf Road, Tupper Lake, NY

The beautiful Butterfly Camp on Wolf Road in Tupper Lake can be yours for $2.5 million. The 14-bedroom camp was featured in "House Beautiful" and "Country Living" magazines and is located in the Adirondack Park.

The Summer Camp has a log cabin with exposed log beams, a stone fireplace and 2 screened porches and includes a summer sleeping cottage, gazebo, greenhouse and a 3-slip boathouse.


Filed Under: national anthem, utica boilermaker
Categories: Morning Show, New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top