Have You Submitted Your Boilermaker National Anthem Audition Yet?

Are you considering entering the contest to become this year's singer of the National Anthem and the Boilermaker Post Race Party? If so, it's time to put your demo together and email it into WIBX's Keeler Show.

One singer will be selected as this year's official Boilermaker Nation Anthem singer and will have the opportunity to sing in front of up to 45,000 people at this award's ceremony at the F.X. Matt Brewery, at the completion of the race.

The Rules for the 2022 Boilermaker Anthem Contest

1. All entries must be received by June 30, 2022

2. All entries must be delivered as an mp3 or WAV file and can be emailed to bill.keeler@townsquaremedia.com, or can be dropped off on a thumb drive at WIBX's studios at 9418 River Road Marcy, NY 13403 Mon-Fri between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m..

3. Finalists will be selected by staff members (or judges) at WIBX and at the Boilermaker. All decisions are final.

4. Finalists will be placed on www.WIBX950.com where the community can vote for the public's favorite. The public vote, 2 Boilermaker committee votes, and 2 WIBX votes will be tallied. The contestant with the most votes will be the winner of the contest and will be offered the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at this year's Post Race Party on Sunday, July 10, 2022. All decisions by judges will be final. Some runner ups could be offered the opportunity to sing at various other events during Boilermaker week. Runner up(s) will also be offered the opportunity to serve as a backup in the event that the winner can not perform. The number of finalists will be determined by the judges.

5. The winner, along with 2nd and 3rd place finishers will be announced on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

