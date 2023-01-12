Wanted By Police, Oneida Man on Charges of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Sgt. Mike Burgess, people are looking for 54-year-old Michael A. Merrill of Oneida on forcible touching charges stemming from an incident in Oneida from July of 2022.
Police say Merrill is wanted on a Madison County bench warrant for Sex Abuse in the 1st degree.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Michael A. Merrill
DOB: 03/04/1968 (54yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’1, 258 lbs, gray/balding
Location: Unknown (Might be in the Syracuse area)
Charges:
Madison County Superior Court Warrant:
Sex Abuse 1st (class D felony)
Forcible Touching (class A Misdemeanor)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class A Misdemeanor)
Incident: Allegedly occurred in July 2022, at a residence in the City of Oneida.
Merrill is believed to be in the Syracuse area.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Merrill, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]