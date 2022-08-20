‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

Universal has been heavily hyping the “Extended Version” of its recent blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion, which was just released on home video. For those curious how an additional 15 minutes of footage changes the experience of this third (and possibly final) Jurassic World who also prefer not to buy or rent, the movie will be on streaming in just a few weeks.

Peacock announced today that both versions of the film — the theatrical cut and the new Extended Version — will be coming to streaming in September.

As for how the Extended Version varies from the cut in theaters, here’s what the press release says:

Fans can also look forward to an all-new extended edition, featuring 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening. In addition to the Extended Version, the exclusive special edition includes captivating behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie from beginning to end, the original short film Battle at Big Rock, and much more, for the perfect movie night at home.

Peacock will also be streaming Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park 3 in September in case you want to do a giganotosaurus-sized Jurassic binge.

I was not a fan of the theatrical version of Jurassic World back in June. At that time, I wrote...

...the strangest part of Jurassic World: Dominion is that it not only doesn’t answer its predecessor’s central question — How would humanity co-exist with dinosaurs? — it doesn’t even try. Instead, it quickly devolves into yet another tale of brave heroes running from scary dinos in a remote location. Its only novel element: Bringing together the current Jurassic cast, primarily Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and the alumni from the very first Jurassic Park: Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

I doubt extending the movie by 15 minutes (much of it in a prologue we’ve already seen on YouTube) can do much to change that core of what Dominion’s story is about. But, hey, this is the extended version. Maybe the added material, helps the muddled plot line make more sense? That would be a welcome change.

Both the theatrical and extended cuts of Jurassic World: Dominion will be streaming on Peacock starting on September 2.

