Watch NY Yankees’ Fans Give This Controversial Politician a Warm Welcome [NSFW]

If you ask fans of the New York Yankees, there were multiple reasons to boo at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

The most obvious reason, was what was happening on the field. The Yankees were trailing in the American League Championship Series, 3-0, and facing elimination at the hands of one of their fiercest rivals, the Houston Astros.

Some fans, however, were focusing their jeers in a different direction. A notorious politician was spotted in the stands during Game 4, and videos began circulating online showing how, well, at least part of the crowd felt about them.

Ted Cruz Spotted at Yankee Stadium; Becomes Subject of Fan Jeering

Ted Cruz, a Republican Senator from Texas, was spotted among a group of people in the stands at Yankee Stadium, during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Cruz spent a bit of time in New York, appearing on the talk show The View, before taking in a game in The Bronx.

Cruz turned to the fans to wave and extend pleasantries, and was met with these responses:

Cruz would remain in the ballpark for the duration of the game, before being led out of the building with a security escort. It was during the postgame march up the stairs that things began to go off-the-rails.

Keep in mind, this video is definitely considered not safe for work. Please keep this in mind before you click play.

Here's another NSFW video, from a different angle.

Clearly, some of the fans at Yankee Stadium were none too pleased that Cruz made an appearance in their sacred ballpark. I was very entertained, however, and this whole interaction is funny to me for a few reasons. First, the fans committed to their booing and jeering throughout the game, and that complete commitment is something to marvel at.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Getty Images loading...

On the flip side, however, Cruz smiles through it all as if he can't hear a word they're saying, or see a single gesture in front of him. He continues to wave at everyone he sees, with every insult hurled at him falling off of him like rain drops.

The entire interaction between Ted Cruz and fans at Yankee Stadium was almost too good to be true, and luckily, phone cameras caught the whole thing.

