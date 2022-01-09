Watch These Hilarious Old School TV Commercials Starring Buffalo Bills
Let's go Buffalo! Watching these retro Buffalo Bills commercials is a great trip down memory lane for real Bills Mafia members. There were lots of commercials starring Jim Kelly. My personal favorite is the 1991 Cellular One ad. First, that brick phone, then when Jim Ritcher hit himself on the forehead I had to laugh. My other personal fav is the Budweiser commercial where the guy says he hates bills (not the Bills). The Wegman's ad is also pretty funny with the kid not recognizing Jim Kelly. If you're a true Bills fan, take a trip back and enjoy.
Buffalo Bills Budweiser Commercial
Credit: cylusdesign via Youtube
ESPN Buffalo Bills Commercial
Credit: vidmio via Youtube
1991 commercial for Cellular One, Buffalo Telephone Company, starring Jim Kelly, Will Wolford, Jim Ritcher, Kent Hull, John Davis, and Howard Ballard
Credit: Buffalo Archives Now via Youtube
Marv Levy Coors Light Commercial
Credit: MelindaMercadozy37 via Youtube
Bruce Smith "Bad Things" Nike Commercial
Credit: Brian Lopez via Youtube
Jim Kelly Wegman's Commercial
Credit: Jay Advertising via Youtube
1987 Jim Kelly Buffalo Bills Toys R Us Commercial
Credit: RetroTy: The Pulse of Nostalgia via Youtube
1993 Jim Kelly NUPRIN Commercial
Credit: IceManNYR via Youtube
1980 Isiah Robertson "I got a feeling Buffalo's going to the Super Bowl" Ad
Credit: Mark O'Loughlin via Youtube
1996 Buffalo Bills Snickers Commercial Super Bowl XXX
Credit: Sports Odyssey via Youtube
Buffalo Bills NFL on CBS Commercial
Credit: JoeYouTube via Youtube