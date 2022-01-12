13 Local Jingles From Yesteryear Still Stuck In Our Heads

Local businesses can really benefit from a solid jingle. A good jingle is catchy, whereas a GREAT jingle worms its way into your brain like a parasite and lives there, despite you not having heard it in decades.

We scoured YouTube for hours to find our Top 13 favorite New York jingles from yesteryear.

13. FLOORING FROM ENJEM'S (UTICA)

A user on Facebook suggested this gem-- an Enjem, that is. Enjem's says their flooring is perfect for us. Well, okay. Who are we to argue?

Lyrics:

"Flooring from Enjem's... it's PERFECT for you!!!"

12. CARL'S DRUGS (SYRACUSE)

The Carl's Drugs chain was a subsidiary to Fay's Drugs, another retail chain we miss. It was founded by Carl Panasci, a relative to the Fay's Drugs founders. So much drugs.

Lyrics:

“Carl’s Drugs! Your one stop family drug stooooooore! Carls caaaaares!”

11. MARINELAND (NIAGARA FALLS)

Marineland in Niagara Falls thrived in the '80s and '90s, back when you could keep intelligent sea creatures captive and force them to do degrading tricks for human amusement. Ahhh, the good ol' days.

Lyrics:

“In Niagara Falls, Ontario… Marineland is the place to go! An enchanted land with a magic man, everyone LOOOOVES Marineland!”

Some YouTuber also took the time to make a remix of the jingle, which I can't stop listening to:



10. FORT RICKEY GAME FARM (ROME)

I remember Fort Rickey well. I may or may not have forged my mother's signature on the field trip permission slip.

Lyrics:

"FORT RICKEY, discover the fun... fun for eeeeeveryoooooone!!!"

9. BIG APPLE MUSIC (UTICA)

Big Apple Music is still a huge presence in the Utica community, and they will occasionally dig out the old jingle for their ads. As they should.

Lyrics:

“BIIIIGGGGG APPLE MUSIC… the lowest prices are guaranteed!”

...or the Christmas version:

“BIIIIGGGGG APPLE MUSIC… put us under your Christmas tree!”

8. METRO MATTRESS (UTICA)

I don't think mattress stores need to advertise nearly as often as they think they do. Like, if I need a mattress... sure, I'll come find you. I've never purchased a mattress at Metro Mattress, but that doesn't stop me from singing the jingle often, much to the chagrin of my girlfriend.

Lyrics:

“You’ll love your perfect mattress guaranteeeeeeed… Metro Mattress!”

7. GREAT NORTHERN MALL (CLAY)

Never been there, personally, but I certainly remember the commercials.

Lyrics:

“Catch a RISING starrrr… at Great Nor-thern!”

6. THUNDER ISLAND (FULTON)

As a kid, who wouldn't want to go to a place called "Thunder Island"? Sounds like you might get struck by lightning. It doesn't get any more exciting than that!

Lyrics:

“The most fun in the sun where you’ll meet everyone! Here on Thunder Island! THUNDER ISLAND!”

5. YOU ARE UTICA (UTICA)

I don't even know where to start with this commercial. This is almost a full-length song. They spent more time writing and recording this jingle than Band-Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas?"

My favorite lyric:

"You can ski, you can swim, you can vote, you can fish. You are Utica! And Utica is you!"

4. SARATOGA RACE TRACK (SARATOGA)

This one is a favorite of my girlfriend's. She can't stop.

Lyrics:

“Sa-ra-tohhh-gaaaaa!” (key change) “Sa-ra-TOHHH-GAAAAA!”

3. DAVE HAYES APPLIANCE CENTER (UTICA)

Unfortunately, we couldn't find any media for this one, but it's seared into my memory. Dave Hayes Appliance Center still exists at a different location, but I remember the old location from the incessantly-played radio ad:

“DAAAAAVE HAYES. Appliance Center! Nineteen-oh-four Genesee Streeeeeet!”

2. INDUSTRIAL COLOR LABS (FAYETTEVILLE)

I love, love, love this jingle. My friends and I can't stop singing it. It's so beautiful and soothing, like a serene waterfall. Unfortunately, I still have no idea what this business actually does.

Lyrics:

“Great moments… keep them forever… with Industrial COLOR LAAAAABS! Industrial Color LAAAAABS (COLOR LAAAAABS)!!!”

1. ENCHANTED FOREST WATER SAFARI (OLD FORGE)

Enchanted Forest is the granddaddy of all local jingles, I don't care what anyone says.

Lyrics:

“The wind and water against your face, so much fun in just one place! Hang on for the wild one! Hang on for the COOOOL one! Enchanted Forest WATER SAFARI! (deh!) Where the fun never stops! (duh-deh!)”

Sometimes your friend would change the lyrics to "WHERE THE FUN NEVER STARTS" and you'd punch him in the arm.



Did we leave out any of your favorite jingles from yesteryear? Let us know!

From A to Z: Businesses You Miss From Your Childhood It's always fun to reminisce. Who knew there was so many businesses that we were all impacted by. From A to Z, here's just a few we'd love to experience one last time.

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?