Water Emergency Continues In Ilion Following Third Water Main Break
Village of Ilion Residents are still under a boil water advisory after another weekend water main break.
According to Village Police, the break occurred in the area of West Main Street and Weisbecker Hill.
This will impact all village water customers and no unnecessary travel will be allowed on West Main Street and Weisbecker Hill has been shutdown to all traffic.
Bottled water continues to be available at the Municipal Building after 9 a.m.