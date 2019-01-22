UPDATE: Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews have successfully repaired the 16 inch water main. The roads previously closed, remain closed until further notice.

Utica Police have issued a travel advisory for a number of streets due to a significant water main break at John Street and Oriskany Boulevard.

As a result of the break, motorists should avoid the areas of:

Oriskany Blvd from Genesee St to Second St

Broad St from Seneca St to Second St

John St between Oriskany Blvd and Bleecker St

Route 5S in Utica remains closed in both directions, now between Cornelia Street and Broad Street



The Oneida County Office Building will close at 2:30 due to the water main break.

Drivers should also be on the lookout for ice and substantial flooding in the surrounding areas. Police are on-scene assisting with traffic control.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says a 16-inch water main broke and crews are working to isolate the break.