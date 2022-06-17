Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown

Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property?

Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.

The property sits on State Route 80 with expansive views of the lake with over 65-plus feet of direct lake frontage.

A fully insulated 9-foot walk out foundation has been completed and engineered, up to the new 2020 codes. The landscape has been cleared and opened up for the best of all views.

Engineered blueprints are available for an interested buyer to review.

Otsego Lake, 167 in depth, is an 8 mile long, 4000-plus acre gem with Cooperstown, a at its southern edge.

Cooperstown is a village, with a population of about 1,900 at the southern tip of Otsego Lake.

During the summer season the population more than doubles with boating, baseball and opera enthusiasts.

It's an Incredible opportunity and ready to go.

The price tag for the property is $795,000.

Here's a lake front view of the property.

