We've all seen expensive houses hit the market that absolutely blow our minds. They've been in places like California, Florida, and Texas. But did you ever imagine seeing a $3 million dollar home outside of Cooperstown?

This charming property sits right along Otsego Lake at 236 Wellington Lane. Zillow has the property listed at $2.5 million, while the realtors website has it at $3.6 million. A long drive way secludes the house from the world, just leaving you, your family, and the lake. The vaulted ceilings, stone fireplaces, and three floors of living space make this the perfect home for your family.

The back deck gives you an amazing view of the lake. It's also fully equipped with gazebos, balconies, and even a hot tub to enjoy. The lake is a small walk down from the house. There's a dock available for your boats and a small shed for any needed outside storage.

At first glance, the house doesn't appear to be worth a whopping $3 million. But that's because the property doesn't just include one house. It has a large log boathouse right on the lake as well.

You can have family move in, rent the spot out, or even just keep it for yourself to enjoy. Regardless of whatever you do, the boathouse is stunning, spacious, and perfect for any family looking to enjoy time on the lake. It has an open concept kitchen, living, and dining room great for entertaining. Step outside and you can enjoy mother nature on the back deck.

Don't just take my word for it, go tour the house for yourself!

