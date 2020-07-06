The lakes of Otsego County and the camps and houses that surround those lakes were featured recently in an episode of Lakefront Bargain Hunt on HGTV.

The lakefront program which airs on the home improvement cable network puts the "spotlight on water lovers who dream of weekends or summers living by the dock of the bay." "With the help of a real estate agent, the hope is to find the perfect lakeside home without breaking the bank."

Real estate agent Brandon Mosher of River Hill Properties showed a New York City couple three properties on Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs and Otsego Lake in the Cooperstown area. The program touts the fact that they bring people, often times from larger cities, to lakeside homes and properties that make their dreams come true.

In the case of this episode and the Otsego properties, both lakes are conveniently located near Route 20 and the New York State Thruway near Utica and Interstate 88 which travels from the Albany area to Binghamton. Of course, both lakes are also located near the famous baseball village of Cooperstown.

Brandon Mosher

Canadarago Lake is located just to the south of nearby Richfield Springs and stretches some 5 miles into the hamlet of Schuyler Lake. Canadarago is home to the historic Lake House restaurant, various small beaches, boating and fishing and several camps and homes.

Otsego Lake begins in the village of Cooperstown, just a few blocks from where baseball's famous shrine is located, and it stretches some 9 miles to the north. Both lakes are surrounded by boat launches, a few beaches and restaurants, Glimmerglass State Park, several camps and homes, and of course, the seclusion of tree covered hills. Otsego Lake is also home to the historic Otesaga Hotel, the Farmer's Museum and the Glimmerglass Opera and Festival.

So, after Mosher shows the couple three intriguing properties, did they purchase one? If so, which one did they choose? Stream the complete episode and find out from HGTV here.