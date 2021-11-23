Waukesha Parade Crash Suspect’s Bail Raises Questions
By SCOTT BAUER, BERNARD CONDON and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, The Associated Press
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails.
But legal experts caution that one extreme case should not be reason to push for higher bail amounts that would keep poorer defendants behind bars longer while they await trial.
Police said Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through the parade route in Waukesha on Sunday, killing five and injuring 48 others.
Utica Food Pantry’s Annual Turkey Giveaway
The Utica Food Pantry’s Annual Turkey Giveaway took place at Utica's Central Fire Station on Bleecker Street
New Hartford Dome Playoff Gallery
New Hartford Spartans
Five Of The Top Ski Areas In CNY
There are a number of ski areas in Central New York, and all offer skiing and snowboarding lessons. Here are five of the top slopes.
12 Of The Top Golf Courses In Oneida County
Oneida County has 30 golf courses that are within a 28 minutes drive. Here are 12 of the top courses in Oneida County.