Weedsport Man Killed In Weekend Remsen Crash

A Weedsport man has died following a crash Joslyn Road in the Town of Remsen.

State Police say Troopers responded to the scene of the accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to officials, an investigation revealed 74-year-old Richard Palazzoli was operating his 1970 Pontiac GTO westbound on Joslyn Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say, he drove off the south shoulder of the road and struck a tree. Palazzoli was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where police say he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.