Weekend New Hartford Fire Being Investigated
Nobody was injured following a structure fire on Genesee Street in New Hartford Saturday.
New Hartford Fire Officials say, they were dispatched to the scene just after 11 a.m. and upon arrival witnessed smoke and flames coming from the 2nd floor and attic of the structure.
Firefighters began extinguishing the blaze, followed by salvage and overhaul. The fire was under control at approximately 12:33 p.m.
Though there were residents home at the time of the blaze, they were able to exit without incident or injury. The structure suffered extensive damage and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.