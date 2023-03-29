If you've ever watched the World Series of Poker Main Events on television or seen late-night, heavy weight poker showdowns on social media you'd likely recognize his face.

Shaun Deeb is a five-time WSOP bracelet winner and has been the World Online Poker Player of the Year three-times. While Deeb is renowned for doing damage at the card tables in Las Vegas, he's actually a Troy, NY native, and he added to his WSOP jewelry collection playing at Turning Stone Resort Casino this week.

Deeb was one of seven sharks who earned at WSOP ring at the just concluded WSOP Circuit event hosted by Turning Stone (scroll down to see winners of the other events, including many others from here in New York.)

The 12-day event drew more than 14,000 entries from players across 38 states and four provinces in Canada, officials said in announcing the winners. Deeb was crowned the tournament's Main Event Winner, taking home a smooth $275,916.

Below are the other WSOP Ring and event winners, via Turning Stone Resort Casino:

· Two WSOP Winners from Central New York: Steven Goodemonte, Canandaigua and Jeffrey Kurtz, Camillus · Goodemonte from Canandaigua, NY won $39,688 in the WSOP tournament at Turning Stone, his first WSOP Gold Ring and earned a seat in the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas. · Kurtz from Camillus, NY won $37,653 in the WSOP tournament at Turning Stone, his second WSOP Gold Ring and earned a seat in the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas. Kurtz won his first WSOP Gold Ring competing in Atlantic City in 2020. · First New York WSOP Ladies Tournament Winner Crowned: Katelin Koper, Elmont, NY · Katelin Koper from Long Island, NY won $9,951, her first-ever WSOP Gold Ring and earned a seat in the $1 million Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas. · Koper is New York’s first WSOP Ladies Tournament winner. · Three WSOP Winners from Western New York Winners: Timothy Russ, Ryan Dell and Tyler Dietz · Russ from Rochester, NY won $116,971, his first WSOP Gold Ring and earned a seat in the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas. · Dietz from Lewiston, NY (Niagara County) took home $34,085, his first WSOP Gold Ring and earned a seat in the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas. · Dell, also from Rochester, won $27,025 at the WSOP at Turning Stone, his first WSOP Gold Ring and earned a seat in the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas.

In all, 5.4 million in total winnings were paid out, topping last year's record of $4.4 million.

