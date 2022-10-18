Make A Famous Friend in Chris Young When He Comes to Central New York in 2023
Make plans to kick off the new year in the best way possible... a must-see country music concert close to home in Central New York.
Turning Stone Resort Casino is proud to announce Chris Young is coming to their Event Center on January 27th. It's the newest addition to his Famous Friends Tour, which was originally announced back in August.
The Grammy and ACM-nominated country star has over a dozen hits in his career, including favorites like "Think of You", "I'm Comin' Over", "Sober Saturday Night", and his latest "Famous Friends". That song alone has Young nominated for 4 ACM awards this year.
The Famous Friends Tour, which kicks off Friday, October 21st in Little Rock, Arkansas, was originally only 13-dates total. Now instead of ending in December, Young is extending the tour into 2023 by adding a stop in Central New York.
Chris Young
Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino - Event Center
When: January 27th, 2023 - 8:00pm
Tickets will go on sale for TS Rewards members on Thursday, October 20th at 10am. All other tickets for the public go up on Friday, October 21st at 10am.
It'll make for an amazing night you won't want to miss! Get your tickets as soon as you can and kick off the new year in Central New York the best way you can.