West Nyack Man Charged with Murder of Greenwood Lake Resident

A Rockland county man is under arrest for murder after police found the body of a man who had been reported missing.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, several agencies joined forces in the investigation regarding a report of a missing man.

Brian Romney, a 56-year-old man from Greenwood Lake, New York was reported missing. The Greenwood Lake Police Department requested assistance from other agencies in efforts to locate Romney on June 14, 2022. State Police then led the investigation.

The body of Brian Romney was later found at a home in West Nyack, New York. The NYSP says that the results of their investigation led to the arrest of 63-year-old Joseph Janulewicz of West Nyack, New York.

Janulewicz is being charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

In addition to the New York State Police and Greenwood Lake Police Department, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, Orange County District Attorney's Office, Clarkstown Police Department, and the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

