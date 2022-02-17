What Are The Seven Wonders of the Capital Region?

We don't have the pyramids, we don't have Stonehenge, we don't have a giant statue of Zeus, but we do have a dog and an egg.

There are quite a few destinations that serve as tourist stops or just cool things to take pictures of. And ya know what? You'll only find them in the Capital Region and surrounding area. Let's take a look.

1. Cohoes Falls

Springtime when the snow melts, the falls are raging. And although not as high, Cohoes Falls are believed to be the widest falls in the state, wider than Niagara Falls.

2. The RCA Dog

His name is Nipper. He's 28 feet tall and sits atop a warehouse on North Broadway in Albany. Since 1958, Nipper has looked over the city.

3. The Twin Bridges

The two arches connect Albany County to Saratoga County over the Mohawk River. Traffic began traveling over the bridges in 1959. Some tourists might consider this the moment they enter the Adirondack region.

4. Saratoga Geyser

Ok, technically not a 'geyser', it's actually a spout. But everybody calls it The Geyser. You'll find it inside Saratoga Spa State Park. It shoots water up to 15 feet and has been doing so since it surfaced in the early 1900s.

5. Walmart

Wait, what? Yes, Walmart is special to the Capital Region. Albany is home to the LARGEST Walmart store in the United States. The Super Center at Crossgates Commons spans 260,000 square feet and two floors. It even has an escalator specifically for shopping carts.

6. Howe Caverns

One of the coolest places to visit, and that's literally. Howe Caverns remains at a constant 52 degrees year round. You can explore what the earth looks like almost 200 feet below the surface in this vast array of caves.

7. The Egg

Not much is known about this mysterious structure that plays an integral part of the Albany skyline. It appeared sometime in the 60's or 70's and is widely believed to have been built by aliens.

Honorary Mention #1: Freihofer's Cookies

They're just so damn good. And they're OURS.

Honorary Mention #2: Albany U-Haul Truck

It spins on a pole atop the U-Haul Center building in downtown Albany. A site that's impossible to miss when driving on the southern end of 787. Plus, it's a truck on a roof. That's pretty cool.

Honorary Mention #3: Saratoga Race Course

One of the oldest sports venues of any kind in the country and it still runs every summer. Even Covid couldn't stop the races back in 2020, although spectators were not allowed.

12 Cool and Unique Facts About the Capital Region