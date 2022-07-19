What Cool Memories Does This Former New York Mets All Star Have?

Hojo, Howard Johnson, a New York Mets fan favorite from the 1980's and 90's joined The Drive with Charlie & Dan on Tuesday. The former Amazin's 3rd baseman shared cool stories about playing for the Mets and getting the nod to start an All Star Game. Johnson is a great guy and is excited about joining the Mets Old Timer's Game in August at Citi Field.

Howard Johnson was traded to the New York Mets in the winter following the 1984 season. Hojo had just won a World Series ring with the Detroit Tigers led by Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson. Johnson looked at the deal as an opportunity and the rest was history.

Hojo was part of the 1986 World Championship Mets team but the third baseman's career didn't begin to really take off until the 1987 season. Johnson played 14 years in Major League Baseball. Three times Hojo hit 30+ home runs and stole 30+ bases. Only 43 players in MLB have achieved that feat. Johnson did it twice.

Following his playing career, Johnson coached in the minors and eventually in the majors with the Mets. Hojo was the Mets 3rd base coach and hitting coach from the 2007 to 2011 seasons. Don't miss Hojo join The Drive with Charlie & Dan. The former Mets player talks about his favorite Mets memories, teammates, toughest opposing pitchers, as well the All Star Game.

