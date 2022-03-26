What Does a Star on a New York Barn Mean? It’s not Just for Decoration
If you've ever driven backroads throughout New York state, you may have noticed that many barns don beautifully large stars. Not only are they pretty to look at, but there are also reasons behind the stars.
What is the Significance of the Barn Stars?
They are actually known as primitive stars and are usually made out of metal. They were mainly seen on the side of barns of farmers of German descent. They are said to bring good luck to the farmers and their land. It is similar to hanging a horseshoe in a dwelling for good luck.
Different Color Stars Have Different Meaning
The color of each star that is hung also carries a meaning.
White Barn Star
The white barn star signifies purity.
Red Barn Star
This star signifies emotion and passion.
Green Barn Star
Green signifies fertility and luck with growth on the farm.
Black Barn Star
This star represents protection.
Brown Barn Star
This star signifies friendship and strength while recognizing Mother Earth according to wide-open country.
What is The History of the Barn Star?
Farmers used to paint them right on their barns. Germans believed that the star would ward off evil and help their farms prosper. Then in the 30s and 40s, they were made out of heavy metal roofing tiles to give a rusty appearance. Then hung on sides of barns. The barn stars are still thought of as good luck and many people buy them to hang inside their homes as decor.
