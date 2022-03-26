What Does a Star on a New York Barn Mean? It&#8217;s not Just for Decoration

What Does a Star on a New York Barn Mean? It’s not Just for Decoration

google maps

If you've ever driven backroads throughout New York state, you may have noticed that many barns don beautifully large stars. Not only are they pretty to look at, but there are also reasons behind the stars.

What is the Significance of the Barn Stars?

They are actually known as primitive stars and are usually made out of metal. They were mainly seen on the side of barns of farmers of German descent. They are said to bring good luck to the farmers and their land. It is similar to hanging a horseshoe in a dwelling for good luck.

google maps
loading...

Different Color Stars Have Different Meaning

The color of each star that is hung also carries a meaning.

White Barn Star

The white barn star signifies purity.

amazon.com
loading...

Red Barn Star

This star signifies emotion and passion.

amazon.com
loading...

Green Barn Star

Green signifies fertility and luck with growth on the farm.

amazon.com
loading...

 

Black Barn Star

This star represents protection.

amazon.com
loading...

Brown Barn Star

This star signifies friendship and strength while recognizing Mother Earth according to wide-open country.

amazon.com
loading...

What is The History of the Barn Star?

Farmers used to paint them right on their barns. Germans believed that the star would ward off evil and help their farms prosper. Then in the 30s and 40s, they were made out of heavy metal roofing tiles to give a rusty appearance. Then hung on sides of barns. The barn stars are still thought of as good luck and many people buy them to hang inside their homes as decor.

Abandoned Hoffman's Playland! Once Beloved Place Now Heartwrenching View

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
Hoffman's Playland was an amusement park in Latham from 1952 until 2014. Even though many of the rides were relocated to Huck Finn's Playland in Albany, Hoffman's holds a soft spot in many Capital Region families' hearts. Take a look at the now-abandoned Hoffman's Playland. 

6 of the Most Recent UFO Sightings in Upstate New York

 

Filed Under: barn stars, decorations, German, meaning behind stars, New York Farmers, stars
Categories: Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top