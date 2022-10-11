What Haunts The Walls & Halls of the NY Capitol Building? Take the Ghostly Tour

'Tis the season for ghost tours and haunts in the Capital Region. There is a ton of history in the New York Capitol building but are there ghosts? Many who have worked there claim to have felt their spirits and the walls and halls are said to be haunted. You can take a free tour and see for yourself.

What Are Some of The Legends & Stories Told?

The New York Capitol Building Tour includes tales of the nightwatchman that died there in 1911 and apparently haunts the hallways as a ghost. There are intricate and strange carvings throughout the building as well.

During the thirty-two years of construction of the Capitol Building, there are hand carvings that were created by hundreds of carvers. When you take the tour, you are educated about the inspiration behind the carvings and the differences in certain ones. There is also a carved-out "secret demon" that is hiding among the other designs on the walls.

There is also a pretty cool story about two former United States presidents that haunt the hallways after they had passed. The tour will tell the tale.

How Do I Get Tickets for the Tour?

The free tour of the New York Capitol Building lasts about an hour and is offered:

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 11, 12, and 13 from 5 pm until 6 pm

Friday, October 14th from 3 pm until 6 pm

Monday through Thursday, October 17th through October 20th from 5 pm until 6 pm

Friday, October 21st from 3 pm until 6 pm

Monday through Thursday, October 24th through October 27th from 5 pm until 6 pm

Friday, October 28th from 3 pm until 6 pm

Halloween Monday, October 31st from 5 pm until 6 pm

To reserve your tour, click HERE if you DARE!