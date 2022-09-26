6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks.

Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate of George Ross MacKenzie, third president of the Singer Sewing Machine Company. The Burn Brae Mansion was recently restored for its 100-year anniversary. Since the renovations, overnight guests have reported mysterious sights and sounds throughout the visits. Further researched revealed a history of such reports. The mansion has been the subject of numerous paranormal investigations and can be booked by ghost hunting groups for private research upon request and availability.

The King House Mansion has been in use for 165 years and has recently gone through a $15 million restoration and refresh. A renovation can't wash away history, though. In 1955, Sybil Harris King, daughter of Benjamin Newton Duke, co-founder of the American Tobacco Company, died on the second floor of the mansion. she has been heard pacing up and down the second-floor hallways and tends to linger near Room 293, the room she is said to have passed in. People claim to have seen an apparition of white along with orders or faint shadows.

The Old Dutch cemetery dates back to 1658 and has witnessed various groups of residents from the Dutch to British Soldiers, Native Americans, and African American slaves and servants. The cemetery is the resting place of many Revolutionary Kingstonians whose homes were burnt by the British in 1777. The first governor of New York, George Clinton, also resides there. Theatre of the Road in collaboration with the Old Dutch Church present a living history tour where they tell stories of the former residents of Kingston and the haunting tales. Participants tour the cemetery, following lit candlelight, as they back in time.

The town's long, complex history offers a diverse range of fascinating, eerie and macabre tales than span the centuries. Historic Huguenot Street is home to seven 18th century stone houses (each with their own paranormal past, a replica Munsee wigwam, a reconstructed 1717 French church, and the original Huguenot burying ground. Stories of ghostly apparitions and unsolved mysteries run rampant across the district. Tours include their Private Haunted Walking Tour, Boos & Brews Tours, and Haunted Huguenot Street.

There's a chance that you know of the Shanley Hotel without ever visiting. It has been featured on TV shows such as "Ghost Lab" and "Ghost Hunters." Visiotrs throughout the years have reported rocking chairs moving on their own, mysterious clock chimes, cold and hot spots, whistling, footsteps, piano music, voices, children laughing and unexplained aromas. Many have seen shadows and apparitions, and many visitors have left before staying the full night.

The Tarrytown Music Hall is a 136-year-old theater which houses incredible entertainment for the public. It is also grounds for strange paranormal activity. After hours, lights will turn on and off on their off; the sound of an unknown singer performing vocal scales eerily rings through the halls, and high-profile artists have refused to stay in a certain dressing room, citing they sense a presence and feel extremely uncomfortable. The Gotham Paranormal Research Society, and proud member of TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) performed an extensive investigation in 2019 documenting intriguing EVP audio files and odd electromagnetic field readings.

Spend a Night in This Cemetery Schoolhouse for Spooky Season Take the tour of this Cemetery Schoolhouse Airbnb located in the Hudson City Cemetery, perfect for tourists looking to have an immersive Halloween experience.

The 10 Most Haunted Places in New York State The 10 most haunted buildings, cemeteries and complexes in New York State