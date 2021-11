Sunday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST

Sunday, Nov. 21

Top 25 Men's College Basketball

No. 4 Michigan vs. Arizona at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 6 Purdue at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 1 p.m.

No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 18 North Carolina, at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 3:30 p.m.

No. 22 St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette at TD Arena, Charleston, S.C., 7:30 p.m.

Top 25 Women's College Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Oregon, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 23 South Florida, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, noon

No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 Baylor, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Stanford at Gonzaga, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Texas at No. 16 Tennessee, 1 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa St. vs. Southern U, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Florida St. vs. Grambling St., 2 p.m.

No. 18 Georgia Tech vs. Auburn, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Kentucky vs. Winthrop, 2 p.m.

No. 20 UCLA vs. Virginia, 6 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia vs. Radford, 2 p.m.

NFL

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Miami at New York, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at LA Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL

Minnesota at Tampa Bay. 5 p.m.

Buffalo at NY Rangers. 6 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at NY Islanders 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver. 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

MLS

Eastern Conference

No. 4 New York City FC vs. No. 5 Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Western Conference

No. 4 Portland vs. No. 5 Minnesota United, 5:30 p.m.

Other Events:

GOLF

EPGA - DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, DUBAI

PGA - RSM Classic

LPGA - CME Group Tour Championship

MOTORSPORTS

FORMULA 1 - Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar

TENNIS

WTA - Montevideo Open, Montevideo Uruguay

