The airplane that went off the taxiway at Hancock Airport in Syracuse on Tuesday morning was the Delta Airbus A220-100, introduced by Delta in 2019.

According to Syracuse.com, Flight DAL 1718 was on the taxiway at 7:30 a.m. preparing for a short flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York City, when the plane taxied off the tarmac in the grass. Witnesses described the plane as "nose down" off the tarmac in a grassy area.

The 61 passengers onboard were being evacuated from the plane at around 8:15 a.m. and were returning to the terminal. Officials did not say what caused the plane to go off the tarmac or if any of the passengers onboard were injured. However, NBC News reported on Tuesday evening, pilots and crew were complaining about severely slippery conditions on the tarmac at Hancock on Tuesday morning.

Delta: "Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the nose gear of a Delta aircraft exited the paved surface of a taxiway, an airline representative said in an email to WAER. There were no injuries reported and about 60 passengers on the LaGuardia-bound flight were deplaned by stairs and will be rebooked on later flights, a Delta spokesperson told the radio station.

The airport remained open during the incident and continued normal operations.

Corporate Communications Corporate Communications, Delta Airbus A220-100 loading...

The Delta Airbus A220-100 is a state-of-the-art plane introduced nine years ago and is a a favorite of business travelers. The narrowbody plane boasts wider seats, high overhead cabinets, onboard Wi-Fi, in-seat power and video, allowing for more comfortable travel. The plane is also known for larger lavatories including two located in coach that actually come with a window. The plane features 12 first-class seats, 15 Delta Comfort seats and 82 in the main cabin. Delta currently has 45 of these planes in service.

The A220 family of planes has no recorded accidents to date, according to the Aviation Safety Network.

