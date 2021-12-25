Flight Cancellations Drag on as Airlines Short-Staffed

By TALI ARBEL, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines canceled hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19 disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, notes 875 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 689 Friday.

About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

Delta, United and JetBlue on Friday had all said the omicron variant was causing staffing problems leading to flight cancellations.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year.

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.

My Top 14 Alternative Christmas Songs Some are humorous, while others are quite meaningful. Regardless, these are 13 Christmas tracks you won't always hear on the radio, but will sure get you rocking this holiday season!

The Best Rest Stop In New York State