‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Pulls Off Insane Guess

This is by far the most insane 'Wheel of Fortune' guess anyone has ever nailed.

Just watch the above video and look at the expression on host Pat Sajak's face after the contestant correctly solves the puzzle with just two letters showing. Two letters. And one of them is an "N."

That look on Sajak's face? That's exactly how we feel.

We don't want to spoil anything. Let's just say the dude had two letters on the board, guessed four more (all wrong) and then threw out a random string of words ... that somehow snagged him $45,000. Just watch.