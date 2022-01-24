The wait is finally over. We now know when the new Burlington location in New Hartford will be opening, and it's verrrry soon.

It was announced back in July that five new stores would be moving into Consumer Square, New Hartford - with Burlington being one of the five. We have known since the beginning that it would be sometime in March. But, when exactly?

Mark your calendars. According to a press release, the official opening date will be March 18. They'll be doing a ribbon cutting ceremony, and will be providing a donation to a local school.

If you've shopped at Burlington in North Utica, or maybe at another location in New York, you know what kind of things they offer in store:

Ladies’ apparel and accessories

Menswear

Comfortable and casual finds for kids

Footwear for everyone

Everything for baby

Home décor items for every season and holiday

Pet care and toys

A lot of people have been asking the question: will the North Utica location remain open despite the new opening. The answer to that is yes, it will stay open as well.

Have You Been To The Other Two "New" Places?

Buff City Soap opened its doors in Consumer Square this past summer, followed by a spot offers new healthy foods and smoothies on the go, to busy shoppers.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open and welcoming customers. They're located next to Spectrum, which is located more towards the middle of Consumer Square.

Not gonna lie, as much as I shop at Burlington, and TJ Maxx, it will save me some gas money now that they'll be so close to each other. That money can now be used in stores.

Will you be shopping at the new Burlington? Or will North Utica still be your home? Let us know inside our app.

