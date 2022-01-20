When Will The Rome, Sherrill and Cooperstown Tops Markets Officially Close?

It was announced that the Tops Friendly Market locations in Rome, Sherrill and Cooperstown would no longer be, and would transition to the Grand Union chain.

The Golub Corp., the company that owns Price Chopper, and Tops Market have agreed to divest 12 Tops supermarkets to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The decision comes after a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complaint on the merger of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops creating anticompetitive markets across upstate New York and Vermont.

So, the real question here is when exactly is that transition happening?

Cooperstown: closes January 30 and will reopen February 5

closes January 30 and will reopen February 5 Rome: closes February 20 and will reopen Feb. 26

closes February 20 and will reopen Feb. 26 Sherrill: closes February 20 and will reopen Feb. 26

The official grand openings are March 4.

“It’s simple: More choices and competition at the supermarket mean better prices and more savings for consumers,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press release. “As many New Yorkers continue to suffer the financial impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the last thing that should be happening is for supermarkets to let an anticompetitive merger cut choices and raise prices.”

I remember when Hamilton, the town I grew up in, had a Grand Union. It was rebranded and reopened as Tops, then closed entirely and now is home to Parry's Hardware store.

When the storefront was Grand Union, there was an Ames next door. Wow - do I remember that like it was yesterday. I know I'm not the only one happy seeing them making a comeback.

