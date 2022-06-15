The Oneida County Board of Elections is reminding residents that early voting for the June 28 Primary Election begins this Saturday June 18 and ends on Sunday, June 26.

All Oneida County voters registered in the Republican Party or Democratic Party will be eligible to vote in the primary elections, along with some Conservative Party voters.

A number of offices will appear on each party’s ballot, including Governor and Lt. Governor.

Voters can check the Oneida County Board of Elections’ website for more information on the contests that will be on their ballot and to view sample ballots.

Voters who are eligible to vote in a primary election can vote in person at one of four early voting locations.

Oneida County Early Voting Sites:

Mohawk Valley Community College, Jorgensen Athletic Center – 1101 Sherman Drive, Utica

New Hartford Town Hall – The Orchards, 8635 Clinton Street, New Hartford

South Rome Senior Center – 112 Ridge Street, Rome

Whitestown Town Hall – 8539 Clark Mills Road, Whitesboro

When voters get to the early voting site, they will check in to vote, receive their ballot and vote as any other election.

Oneida County Early Voting Hours

Saturday, June 18 th – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Sunday, June 19 th – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday, June 20 th – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, June 21 st – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (New Hartford ONLY: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM)

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (New Hartford ONLY: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM) Wednesday, June 22 nd – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Thursday, June 23 rd – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (New Hartford ONLY: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM)

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (New Hartford ONLY: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM) Friday, June 24 th – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Saturday, June 25 th – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

– 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Sunday, June 26th – 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Voters with questions can call the Oneida County Board of Elections at (315) 798-5765.

