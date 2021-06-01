Where to Celebrate July 4th with Fireworks in Central and Upstate NY
Utica and Rome are among the many cities, towns and villages across New York state that won't have 4th of July fireworks for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there are some places where the show will go on in 2021.
Here are some places you can check out July 4th fireworks in Central and Upstate New York.
New York Fireworks Displays:
• Alex Bay – Boldt Castle - July 4
• Clifton Park – Clifton Common - July 4
• Glens Falls - Washington County Fairgrounds - July 4
• Greenwood Lake - Greenwood Lake - July 4
• Hamilton - Colgate University - July 4
• Hinckley - Hinckley Lake - July 2
• Hornell - Veteran's Memorial Park - July 4
• Lake George - Waterfront - July 4
• Lake Placid – Mirror Lake - July 4
• Lakeville - Conesus Lake - July 3
• Margaretville – Village Park Field Days - July 4
• Long Lake - Long Lake Town Beach - July 4
• Olcott - Fireworks over Lake Ontario - July 3
• Oswego – Oswego River - July 4
• Rochester - Henrietta Recreation Department - July 4
• Piseco – Piseco Lake - July 4
• Schroon Lake – Schroon Lake State Park - July 4
• Sherburne - Paddleford Park - July 4
• Sodus Point – Sodus Point Lighthouse - July 3
• Speculator – Speculator Pavilion - July 3
• Springfield – Glimmerglass State Park - July 4
• Syracuse - Inner Harbor - July 2
• Ticonderoga - Bicentennial Park - July 1-4
• Tupper Lake - Tupper Lake Municipal Park - July 4
• Watertown – Thompson Park - July 1
Did we miss any? Email Polly@BigFrog104.com to add it to the list.