Joey Chestnut BANNED from Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
One of the most successful competitive eaters in the world will not be making an appearance at the contest that made him famous.
Joey Chestnut, the perennial winner of the July 4th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition at Coney Island, has been ousted from this year's competition because he's repping a rival weiner.
Mr. Chestnut is in hot water because of all the hot dog brands he could have represented - he picked a vegan brand. Impossible Foods secured Mr. Chestnut to help them advertise their new vegan frankfurter.
This means that for the first time since 2016, someone else actually has a shot of winning the Nathan's hot dog eating contest. Chestnut has won the event a total of 16 times and even broke a world record for the number of inhaled hot dogs.
In 2021, he gobbled down 62 dogs and no one has yet to break that record.
WABC confirmed Mr. Chestnut's departure from the acclaimed hot dog eating contest. Major League Eating (MLE) said they tried to work with their most famous contestant, but couldn't accept his many demands.
They parted ways after Mr. Chestnut wanted to mention Impossible Foods, seemingly at the contest.
In a public statement, MLE confirmed:
We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day.
The company further signaled their partnership has come to a close by adding, "It seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-time relationship."
The door isn't fully closed, with MLE closing their statement with a hopeful, "We hope he returns when he is not representing a rival brand.”
Chestnut has yet to make a statement of his own.
There's no word on how much the Impossible deal is worth. Nathan's reportedly paid Chestnut $200,000 for last year's appearance and offered him a four-year contract of $1.2 million.
Read More: These Are the Top 10 Fan Voted Ice Cream Shops in Central New York
That said, now that the biggest obstacle to the Mustard Belt has been cleared, you can sign up for the hot dog eating contest by clicking HERE.
How do you feel about this shocking break up? Do you think Joey Chestnut's reputation will benefit from working with a vegan brand? Let us know by shouting us out using the station app.
Franco’s Westmoreland Is Now For Sale
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
25 Fantastic New York State Parks Located in Upstate New York to Visit This Summer!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
2024 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State
Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Canva
Breathtaking Views of Niagara Falls-Named One of The Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World
Gallery Credit: Unsplash