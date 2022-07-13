An Oneida county man is under arrest, facing terrorism-related charges following an incident reported at the Oneida County Airport today.

Lieutenant Sharon Rood of the Rome Police Department says that officers were called to Rome Labs after receiving a complaint about someone making threats to the facility.

Rome Research Laboratory Photo Credit: Google (image captured September 2021) via Google Maps (July 2022)

In a written release Lt. Rood says, "Officers investigating the incident learned a male approached an AFRL [US Air Force Research Laboratory] Security Officer and became irate. The male suspect made threats to shoot people before leaving the scene in a pick-up truck."

While the Rome Police Department was investigating that incident, deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office had been called to Bell Road North after they received a report about "a vehicle that rammed one of the gates to the Oneida County Airport."

Officials quickly determined that one male suspect was allegedly behind both incidents.

A "be on the lookout" (BOLO) advisory, with a description of the male suspect and the vehicle he was driving was issued and directed to local emergency responders.

The Utica Police Department subsequently located the vehicle and its driver, and the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Edward A. Wolak of Whitesboro, was taken into custody by the UPD.

The Rome Police Department has charged Wolak with the following:

Making a Terroristic Threat (Class D felony)

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has charged Wolak with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Class E felony)

As of this posting Wolak is being held for arraignment.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the arrest.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

