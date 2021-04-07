Whitesboro Police: If You See Something, Email Us!

A local police department is taking the phrase: 'If you see something, say something', virtual.

Whitesboro Police have created an email 'tip line', encouraging residents to share and report non-urgent issues that officers should be aware of, like potential drug activity, codes or parking violations, speeders or areas that have become prone to speeding.

The Whitesboro Police Facebook page says:

You can send us pictures, videos or just a note about what you see to help us keep the Village safe! Also, don’t be shy we always welcome positive feedback and requests for help with community events both large and small.

All emails can be kept confidential at the request of the sender.

The police department is stressing that in case of an emergency, or if you need immediate help you should always call 911. The tip line won't be checked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It's more of a way to 'Give Us a Heads Up', as the Whitesboro PD Facebook page puts it.

That tip line email address Tips@WhitesboroPD.org

The announcement also notes that residents can still call-in with tips or activity, and don't have to submit tips via email:

DO NOT use the email if you need immediate help or to report things that are occurring right now. Do not be afraid to call 911 or (315) 736-1944 to report activity as it occurs.

