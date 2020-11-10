Ilion Vietnam Vet To Receive Bathroom Makeover From New York Sash

Just in time for Veteran's Day a Vietnam Veteran from Ilion got the word that he would be the recipient of a brand new bathroom makeover.

New York Sash first announced that they would be taking nominations for their "Shower for a Soldier Bath Makeover Giveaway" back in September in honor of their receiving the BBB "Torch Award." The home improvement company pledged to take nominations from loved ones of veterans to have the chance to give their bathroom a new life, promising a winner by Veteran's Day.

Photo Courtesy of Katie Reilly of New York Sash

On Tuesday, New York Sash announced that US Marine Corps Veteran Lee Watkins and his wife Nancy would be getting the upgrade. The goal of the contest was to ideally find someone who would benefit from the adaptive capabilities NY Sash bathroom products had to offer. Ideally, the new bathroom would go to a veteran experiencing hardships that hinder everyday tasks such as bathing.

Katie Reilly is the VP of Marketing and Culture for New York Sash. Reilly says,

Lee is a Vietnam War Veteran and has suffered some health issues due to Agent Orange. His lack of balance and diabetic neuropathy makes it difficult to get into the bathtub to take a shower.

Reilly says the nomination came from Lee's wife, Nancy. She stated in her submission, "He would benefit from a larger shower with a seat, which would make his life a little easier." So, that is exactly what Lee will get. Lee will get the comfort of adaptability with a Jacuzzi Bath Remodel tub-to-shower conversion.

Photo Courtesy of Katie Reilly of New York Sash

Owner of New York Sash Scot Hayes says,

Sometimes we take it for granted what the men and women of the Armed Forces do for us, here in our country and overseas. At New York Sash, one of the ways that we can give back is with our Shower for a Soldier Giveaway. We’re very proud to be able to offer this award to a Veteran right in our local area.

Nominations were accepted up until November 1st and with dozens of entries this year, plans are already in the works for doing this giveaway annually. That is what New York Sash thrives on. Their being honored with the BBB 'Torch Award' is a testament to all that they do as a company to give back to the community they serve. That honor is one truly deserved. Happy Veteran's Day to all who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.