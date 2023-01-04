Whitesboro’s Mowers Remembers NHL Near-Death Incident

When Whitesboro grad Mark Mowers was watching Monday Night Football after the Damar Hamlin injury, it brought back memories of his own experience in the NHL.

Mowers, who is now a scout for the NHL's Minnesota Wild, remembered back to a game in November of 2005 when he was playing for Detroit when teammate Jiri Fischer sat down on the bench, and then suffered a massive heart attack.

Jiri Fischer Press Conference General Manager, Ken Holland, of the Detroit Red Wings listens to a question during a press conference on November 22, 2005 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The team was holding a press conference on the condition of player, Jiri Fischer, who collapsed when his heart stopped during a game on November 21. Fisher is listed in improved condition. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images) loading...

"It just brings back awful, awful memories," said Mowers. "I'm just almost speechless. And after what happened the other night, it was so similar."

During a game on November 21, 2005, against the Nashville Predators, Fischer collapsed on the bench after going into cardiac arrest, according to Wikipedia. After being unconscious for six minutes, Fischer was resuscitated by CPR and by an automated external defibrillator by Dr. Tony Colucci, and was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital. Fischer survived the heart attack, but had heart issues after that incident. He was never able to play professional hockey again.

Red Wings v Blues Jiri Fischer #8 of the Detroit Red Wings takes the puck in the first period against the St. Louis Blues November 29, 2003 at the Savvis Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) loading...

Mowers said he was sitting on the bench at the time watching as the team doctor jumped over the glass and began performing CPR on Fischer. He said it was a shocking scene to view first-hand and despite his desire to compete, he had no interest in finishing out the game. Players from both teams retreated to their respective locker rooms and players were then asked if they wanted to continue. Mowers said the decision was "made pretty quickly," to suspend the game. The game was finished two months later and Nashville won the game, 3-2. The game marked the first time in NHL history that a game was postponed due to injury.

Boston Bruins 2007 Headshots Mark Mowers of the Boston Bruins poses for his 2007 NHL headshot at photo day in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Getty Images) loading...

"Your feelings take over and you're just not there," said Mowers. "No matter if you're a good friend of him or not, you basically have seen someone who may or may not live and it's tough to even talk, let alone continue play a sporting event," he said.

Get our free mobile app

Bills' safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals was postponed and despite the game's playoff implications, the NFL decided not to replay the contest this week. There's no word yet on whether or not the game will ultimately be played, according to reports from the NFL.

Jiri Fischer Press Conference A practice jersey hangs in the locker of Jiri Fischer #2 of the Detroit Red Wings in their dressing room on November 22, 2005 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The team held a press conference on the condition of player, Jiri Fischer, who collapsed when his heart stopped during a game on November 21. Fisher is listed in improved condition. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images) loading...

Utica's NEXUS Center Preparing for Grand Opening With hockey tournaments on the schedule in just a matter of hours, workers scramble to prep Utica's new NEXUS Center for its opening on November 9th.

2022 Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend In Canastota The International Boxing Hall of Fame is inducting three classes this year, with stars like Floyd Mayweather Junior, Roy Jones Junior, Laila Ali and Bernard Hopkins. Here are some sights from the Hall of Fame grounds in Canastota

