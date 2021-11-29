WHO Warns That New Virus Variant Poses ‘Very High’ Risk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: People line-up to take a Covid test at a site in Manhattan on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Across New York City and the nation, people are being encouraged to get either the booster shot or the Covid-19 vaccine, especially with the newly discovered omicron variant slowly emerging in countries around the world. While there are no cases yet discovered in America, New York's governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency ahead of the risk of COVID-19 spikes as winter sets in. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By RAF CASERT and MARI YAMAGUCHI, The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The World Health Organization says the global risk from the omicron variant of the coronavirus is "very high" based on early evidence, and it could lead to surges with "severe consequences."

The U.N. health agency, in a technical memo to member states, says "considerable uncertainties" remain about the new variant that was first detected in southern Africa.

But it says the likelihood of possible further spread around the world is high.

