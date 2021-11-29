WHO Warns That New Virus Variant Poses ‘Very High’ Risk

By RAF CASERT and MARI YAMAGUCHI, The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The World Health Organization says the global risk from the omicron variant of the coronavirus is "very high" based on early evidence, and it could lead to surges with "severe consequences."

The U.N. health agency, in a technical memo to member states, says "considerable uncertainties" remain about the new variant that was first detected in southern Africa.

But it says the likelihood of possible further spread around the world is high.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County