Why Daniel Jones Shouldn’t Be Blamed For The Giants Loss Monday

The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season vs the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The defense played solid and so did Daniel Jones despite an awful effort to protect him by the offensive line in a 23-16 loss. He has virtually no weapons to throw the ball too and Kenny Golladay isn't even playing on what is turning out to be a horrible contract. The Giants have to clean some things up but Daniel Jones kept them in the Cowboys game with both his arm and his legs. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

Please don’t blame quarterback Daniel Jones for Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants lost the game because they were dominated on both sides of the line of scrimmage. They lost 23-16 to the Cowboys because Jones was sacked five times and was running for his life most of the night. Jones actually ran the ball effectively, and made some great completions under pressure. Jones put his team in position to win, but he needs some help. And there is a clear lack of talent at wide receiver and it just got a whole lot worse without Sterling Shepard who tore his ACL and is out for the rest of the season.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

MJ and I had on conversation about Daniel Jones and heard from some ESPN analysts who also defended Daniel Jones. MJ is not the biggest DJ fan while I am. Below is our full conversation on this.

The Giants have a winnable game coming up on Sunday for week 4 vs the Bears at Metlife Stadium. I like them getting to 3-1 to start the year.

The 10 New York Giants You Need To Know In 2022 The New York Giants roster is thin. New general manager, Joe Schoen and new head coach, Brian Daboll need these key players to perform well to in order to improve upon last season's dismal 4 win campaign.