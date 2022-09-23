Will The Buffalo Bills Win At The Miami Dolphins On Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills are clearly the best team right now in the National Football League. They have two blowout wins over the defending Super Bowl champion LA Rams and the number one overall seed in the AFC last year Tennessee Titans. But let's slow our roll just a bit on the Bills hype train. Yes they are very good and have virtually no weaknesses, but they have a very tough schedule and I can almost guarantee you that they will not go undefeated. They do play complimentary football and are fundamentally sound on offense, defense, and on special teams as well.. Head Coach Sean McDermott has changed the culture and climate of this organization for the better as this is the best the Bills have been in a long time. Next up for the Bills is a road game against their AFC East rival the Miami Dolphins.

The Buffalo Bills will be tested for the first time this season at Miami on Sunday. This will not be a Buffalo a blow out win like the Bills have enjoyed the first two weeks of the season. The Dolphins are off to a good start and their comeback win over the Ravens was very impressive. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the best receivers in the NFL, and they will stretch the Buffalo defense. The Bills will win, but the Dolphins will cover the spread.

MJ and I discussed the Bills and their matchup vs the Dolphins earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full conversation on this.

I expect Bills vs Dolphins to be a good high scoring game and it will be close and come down to the fourth quarter. I like the Bills to win but the Dolphins to cover the spread.

