Will the School Shooter’s Parents be Charged in Oxford Township, MI?

OXFORD, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 02: A sign downtown shows support for the students and staff killed and wounded in the November 30 shooting at Oxford High School on December 2, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol in the school. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE, The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went "far beyond negligence."

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says a gun "seems to have been just freely available" to Ethan Crumbley.  McDonald says still are being considered against his parents.

The 15-year-old Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan.

The prosecutor says there are others "who should be held accountable."

Investigators say the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley's father last week.

