By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE, The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor considering criminal charges against the parents of a boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan school says their actions went "far beyond negligence."

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says a gun "seems to have been just freely available" to Ethan Crumbley. McDonald says still are being considered against his parents.

The 15-year-old Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan.

The prosecutor says there are others "who should be held accountable."

Investigators say the semi-automatic gun was purchased by Crumbley's father last week.

