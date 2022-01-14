National Weather Service Issues ‘Wind Chill Warning’ For Our Region Of New York

You'll want to avoid outside activities if possible across New York State thanks to the National Weather Service.

Wind Chill Warning- 7PM FRIDAY THROUGH 1PM SATURDAY

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect from Friday January 14th at 7PM, through Saturday January 15th 1PM.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

This will be in effect for Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Cortland and Chenango counties.

In addition to the bitterly cold wind chills overnight, temperatures on Saturday are expected to stay in the single digits above zero and then quickly fall back below zero overnight Sunday night. This will be a prolonged period under very cold conditions. This could lead to pipes freezing.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton urges you to avoid outside activities if possible.

When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates online here.

Winter Storm Watch In Effect Sunday Afternoon Through Monday Afternoon

Along with the Wind Chill Warning, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more is possible.

This will be in effect for Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,

Cortland and Chenango counties. You can read more online here.

Here's A Look At The Extended Forecast

Friday- Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 14 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Friday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -23.

Saturday- Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 5. Wind chill values as low as -23.

Saturday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around -10.

Sunday- Sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night- Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

M.L.King Day- Snow. High near 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night- A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday- A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

