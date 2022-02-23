Winter Storm Watch: Expect Heavy Snow Across Central New York

UPDATE: 02/24/2022 6:37am The Winter Storm Watch has been updated to a Winter Storm Warning. It is in effect from 10pm on Thursday, February 24th through 4pm on Friday, February 25th, 2022.

Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of seven to ten inches in lower elevations.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the following counties:

Chenango

Cortland

Delaware

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

Otsego

Sullivan

The National Weather Service says that heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulation of seven inches or more is possible within twelve hours. Accumulation could be more in higher elevations.

Residents are advised to stay off of the roads if possible. Drivers are advised to be aware of hazardous road conditions, the potential for low visibility, and high winds impacting travel.

Saturday's forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a slight chance of snow showers with mostly cloudy skies with a high around 27 degrees Fahrenheit. The low on Saturday night will be approximately 16 degrees.

Sunday snow showers are likely to continue with a high near 35 and a low near one degree on Sunday night.

Original Story:

Get your snow shovels ready and get ready to fire up your snowblowers, a major winter storm is expected to dump 7 to 10 inches of snow on central New York from late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Oneida County, Southern Oneida Count, Otsego, Onondaga and Madison Counties.

The NWS says travel could be very difficult at times and the hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

