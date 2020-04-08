Wisconsin Voters forced to Choose Between Health, Democracy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — If Wisconsin was a test case for voting in the age of the coronavirus, the test did not go well for many voters. Thousands were forced to congregate for hours in long lines outside polling stations on Tuesday with no protective gear. Thousands more stayed home, unwilling to risk their health in the midst of a statewide stay-at-home order and unable to be counted because requested absentee ballots never arrived. Voters reported being afraid, angry and embarrassed by the state’s unwillingness to postpone their presidential primary elections as more than a dozen other states have already done. No results will be released at least until Monday in accordance with a court order.