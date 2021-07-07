Woman, 32, Struck and Killed by Pickup Truck in Jefferson County

A 32-year-old woman was killed after being struck a pickup truck on State Route 11 in the Jefferson County town of LeRay.

New York State Police handling the investigation say Amy Salazar, identified by other media outlets as being from Carthage, NY, walked into the roadway near Johnson Road at approximately 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday night, Robert Simmons, 31, of Evans Mills, was driving his truck south on Route 11 when Salazar walked into the roadway.

Troopers say Simmons was examined at the scene by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert and showed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

