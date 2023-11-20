Utica Police continue to investigate a tragic accident that saw traffic backed up hours in Downtown Utica.

Tragedy in Utica

The rain was pouring Friday night, making visibility very difficult. It was Friday evening at approximately 5 p.m. that police and fire units were called to the intersection of Genesee Street and Oriskany Street for reports of a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Officials say when first responders arrived at the scene they discovered the victim and transported him to the Wynn Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Unfortunately, the man who was hit eventually passed away.

Police say their initial investigation indicated that the victim was struck by two separate vehicles that were traveling in the same direction. Fortunately, officials say early indications show that it appears nothing criminal occurred. Both drivers of the vehicles that struck the man stayed on the scene and fully cooperated.

The Investigation Continues

For several hours, officials say portions of N. Genesee Street and Oriskany Street were closed to traffic so the Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team could do their work to help aid in the investigation. Police officials are asking for the community's thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for the family.

Police say the identity of the victim is not being revealed until the time comes where they can notify the next of kin. As of Monday, the police have still not identified the victim.

Utica Police want to thank the New York State Department of Transportation for their assistance in management of the accident scene.

Police say they will release more details on the accident and events surrounding it when they complete their investigation.

