An Orange County woman is under arrest after police say she was driving the wrong way on the highway, nearly hitting another vehicle head-on.

New York State Police say troopers saw a 2006 Chevrolet HHR in the southbound lane but headed northbound along State Route 9W in the town of Newburgh at approximately 4:00am on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

In a written release the NYSP says that troopers then saw the vehicle nearly hit another vehicle head-on. Troopers were able to stop the car. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Lymaris Valverde of Woodbury.

During the interview with Valverde police say they believed that she was impaired. The vehicle that she was driving also allegedly had incorrect plates and no insurance.

Get our free mobile app

She was taken into custody and while her vehicle was being towed, troopers say Valverde said that "she hoped both troopers got killed and stated that she would come to the barracks and do it herself."

The NYSP says she then "attempted to kick out the rear driver’s side door and window" while being driven to the State Police barracks.

Police say she had a blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) of .16%. The NYSP says that she was carrying 1.3 grams of heroin. According to police, while troopers continued to process her she allegedly further stated that "because of bail reform she would return and "blow the troopers' brains out."'

Valverde was charged with the following misdemeanor charges:

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Driving While Intoxicated

The NYSP says that she was also issued thirteen tickets.

She was released and issued an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Newburgh Court on Tuesday, April 19th at 11:00am.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

‘Basic Instinct’ Home For Sale It’s a home featured in one of the most iconic movies on the 1990’s. The 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct” starred Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone and the house in Carmel, California is on sale for a cool $29.6 million. Here's a photo gallery of the stunning property.



Ukraine and the World's Response to Russia's Attack - February 24, 2022 to Present The following images help document Russia's invasion of Urkaine, and the world's response. The reader is STRONGLY CAUTIONED that this gallery CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES, some of which include IMAGES OF DEATH. As of March 5, 2022 the gallery includes images that are not suitable for all readers. The reader is cautioned not to view this gallery without discretion.

11 Big Celebs You Can See in CNY This Spring/Summer Whether they are coming to perform and be honored for their work, here are 11 big name celebrities you can find in CNY this spring or summer.