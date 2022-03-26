Woodbury Woman Allegedly Threatens to Blow Troopers’ ‘Brains Out’
An Orange County woman is under arrest after police say she was driving the wrong way on the highway, nearly hitting another vehicle head-on.
New York State Police say troopers saw a 2006 Chevrolet HHR in the southbound lane but headed northbound along State Route 9W in the town of Newburgh at approximately 4:00am on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
In a written release the NYSP says that troopers then saw the vehicle nearly hit another vehicle head-on. Troopers were able to stop the car. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Lymaris Valverde of Woodbury.
During the interview with Valverde police say they believed that she was impaired. The vehicle that she was driving also allegedly had incorrect plates and no insurance.
She was taken into custody and while her vehicle was being towed, troopers say Valverde said that "she hoped both troopers got killed and stated that she would come to the barracks and do it herself."
The NYSP says she then "attempted to kick out the rear driver’s side door and window" while being driven to the State Police barracks.
Police say she had a blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) of .16%. The NYSP says that she was carrying 1.3 grams of heroin. According to police, while troopers continued to process her she allegedly further stated that "because of bail reform she would return and "blow the troopers' brains out."'
Valverde was charged with the following misdemeanor charges:
- Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree
- Driving While Intoxicated
The NYSP says that she was also issued thirteen tickets.
She was released and issued an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Newburgh Court on Tuesday, April 19th at 11:00am.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]