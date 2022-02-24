Popular Local Brewery Opening Second Location in Historic Building

Woodland Farm Brewery in Marcy will soon be opening a second location in the historic Hulbert House in Boonville, it was announced today.

Owners Keith and Katie Redhead received approval from the village planning board and plan on renovating the the tavern as a new taproom to showcase Redhead's beer. The press release says they plan on maintaining much of what makes the Hulbert House special in people's memories.

"Woodland Farm Brewery Taproom at The Hulbert House" will be a destination for locals and travelers alike. As a quick stop off of Route 12, the location is sure to bring in new tourism to the region. With several of the units upstairs converted into rentals through Airbnb, guests to Boonville can grab a pint, a bite to eat, and crash upstairs overnight!

The Hulbert House was built in the early 1800s and was one of the more famous hotels of its time. President Franklin D. Roosevelt once stayed there, as well as Civil War general Ulysses S. Grant and showman Buffalo Bill Cody. It survived a hellacious fire that consumed much of downtown Boonville in 1963, due to its stone masonry.

Woodland Farm Brewery opened in Marcy in 2016 and has established itself as one of the premiere craft breweries in Central New York. Early days saw a rotating roster of food trucks, but they later added a kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and appetizers. In 2020 they underwent an expansion which more than doubled the indoor space.

Brewmaster Keith Redhead specializes in German-inspired lagers and barrel-aged beers, but hop heads can find IPAs on tap as well. Redhead still plans on using the Marcy location for brewing.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

