Massive Fire Devastates Buildings on Worcester, NY Main Street

Only hours ago, Worcester fire fighters were called to the scene of a devastating fire right on Worcester, NY's Main St., where a building that is behind and attached to Citizen's Bank was fully engulfed in flames.

According to Otsego County Fire Wire's Facebook page, several fire companies came to the aid of the Worcester fire crew to put out the fire.

Tammy Keever Main St., Worcester - scene of fire (via Tammy Keever) loading...

What once was a food market and an antique store appeared to lost to the flames. It's not known how far the fire extended and the amount of total damage. All that is known at this time is that the much has been lost. No reports of injuries have been made at this time.

An update will be provided as more information is released.

Below is a video from the scene posted by Otsego County Fire Wire...



