World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun
It's back! The world's biggest bounce house returns to New York for inflatable summer fun.
The Big Bounce America is back after a two-year COVID break. Spend the day shooting hoops, climbing towers, sliding into a ball pit, chilling on oversized couches and chairs for 3 hours of unlimited bouncing fun.
The World’s Largest Bounce House
Enjoy party games, interactive fun, confetti blasts, dodgeball competition on a 16,000 square foot inflatable goliath, certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. I
Big Bounce DJ
Keeping the party going all day long, performing from a stage at the very center of the Big Bounce house, is the resident DJ/MC.
Sport Slam
Shoot hoops in a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, and balls of every size and type.
There are also specials zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.
airSPACE
Get lost in space in an experience literally ‘out of this world.’ The airspace zone is a space-themed wonderland filled with space ships, moon craters, and a 25 foot inflatable alien in the center of the action.
Slide your way down a 5-lane slide into the 60ft tall maze, complete with aliens and ball pits.
The Giant
Looking for even more crazy bouncing, climbing, and flipping action? Take on The Giant; over 900 feet of 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale ‘Giant’ slide.
"We need more fun in the world," said Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America. "the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while."
Tickets
The biggest bounce house isn't just for big kids. There's fun for all ages, including toddlers 3 and under, juniors 7 and younger, bigger kids under 16, and adult sessions for anyone 16 and older. One ticket gets you three hours of unlimited access to the Sports Slam, Airspace, and The Giant along with a dedicated time slot in the Big Bounce House.
Toddler Sessions: Kids 3 and under accompanied by parents/carers - $19
Junior Sessions: Aimed mainly at kids aged 7 and under - $32
Bigger Kids Sessions: Bit more boisterous for kids 15 & under - $32
Adult Sessions: Anyone 16+ - $39
The Big Bounce America will be at Ellms Family Farm in Albany May 27-29. Tickets are available at thebigbounceamerica.com.