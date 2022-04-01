World’s Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun

It's back! The world's biggest bounce house returns to New York for inflatable summer fun.

The Big Bounce America is back after a two-year COVID break. Spend the day shooting hoops, climbing towers, sliding into a ball pit, chilling on oversized couches and chairs for 3 hours of unlimited bouncing fun.

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

The World’s Largest Bounce House

Enjoy party games, interactive fun, confetti blasts, dodgeball competition on a 16,000 square foot inflatable goliath, certified by Guinness as The World’s Largest Bounce House. I

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

Big Bounce DJ

Keeping the party going all day long, performing from a stage at the very center of the Big Bounce house, is the resident DJ/MC.

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

Sport Slam

Shoot hoops in a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, and balls of every size and type.

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

There are also specials zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where you can compete against your friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

airSPACE

Get lost in space in an experience literally ‘out of this world.’ The airspace zone is a space-themed wonderland filled with space ships, moon craters, and a 25 foot inflatable alien in the center of the action.

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

Slide your way down a 5-lane slide into the 60ft tall maze, complete with aliens and ball pits.

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

The Giant

Looking for even more crazy bouncing, climbing, and flipping action? Take on The Giant; over 900 feet of 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale ‘Giant’ slide.

Photo Credit - Big Bounce America Photo Credit - Big Bounce America loading...

"We need more fun in the world," said Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America. "the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while."

Tickets

The biggest bounce house isn't just for big kids. There's fun for all ages, including toddlers 3 and under, juniors 7 and younger, bigger kids under 16, and adult sessions for anyone 16 and older. One ticket gets you three hours of unlimited access to the Sports Slam, Airspace, and The Giant along with a dedicated time slot in the Big Bounce House.

Toddler Sessions: Kids 3 and under accompanied by parents/carers - $19

Junior Sessions: Aimed mainly at kids aged 7 and under - $32

Bigger Kids Sessions: Bit more boisterous for kids 15 & under - $32

Adult Sessions: Anyone 16+ - $39

The Big Bounce America will be at Ellms Family Farm in Albany May 27-29. Tickets are available at thebigbounceamerica.com.

World's Biggest Bounce House Coming to NY For Inflatable Summer Fun The world's biggest bounce house will be in Albany for inflatable summer fun.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List